Alleged Christians Genocide In Nigeria: US Congress Panel Submits Report To Trump

The United States House Committees on Appropriations and Foreign Affairs on Monday officially submitted to the White House a report detailing their findings and recommendations on addressing the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Recall that President Donald Trump, after redesignating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, mandated Congressman Riley Moore and Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole to lead a comprehensive investigation into the alleged persecution of Christian communities by terrorists and the security challenges plaguing Nigeria.

Moore confirmed the submission of the report on his X handle, @RepRileyMoore, on Monday evening.

Moore had earlier led a delegation on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria, visiting Internally Displaced Persons camps in Benue, speaking with victims of terrorism, and meeting government officials led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The findings of the report stem from interviews with expert witnesses, a hearing and roundtable, two on-the-ground assessments through bipartisan congressional delegations to Nigeria, and close partnership with the Trump administration.

Moore stated that the US team now has a clear picture of the threats in Nigeria and the alleged persecution Christians face.

He said it was expedient for the Nigerian government to seize the opportunity to deepen and strengthen its relationship with the United States.

“Doing so is in the interest of both our great nations. Together, we must address these pressing security challenges and bring an end to violence against Christians,” Moore said.

The report details steps to impose accountability measures, counter radical Islamic terrorism, and outlines a plan to work in coordination with the Nigerian government to ensure security for all Nigerians.

He said, “Today, Congressman Riley M. Moore joined members of the House Committees on Appropriations and Foreign Affairs at the White House to formally present the comprehensive report outlining concrete actions to end the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and counter growing extremist violence in the region.

“This report is the result of months of investigation, including a bipartisan congressional fact-finding trip to Nigeria, hearings with expert witnesses, consultations with religious leaders, meetings with Internally Displaced Persons, and engagement with senior Nigerian government officials.”

The report details recommendations, including establishing a bilateral US–Nigeria security agreement to protect vulnerable Christian communities and dismantle jihadist networks; withholding certain US funds pending demonstrable action by the Nigerian government to stop violence against Christians.

It also contains implementing sanctions and visa restrictions against individuals and groups responsible for or complicit in religious persecution; providing technical support to the Nigerian government to curb violence by armed Fulani militias; demanding the repeal of Sharia and blasphemy laws; and working with international partners, including France, Hungary and the United Kingdom.

Moore added, “Following today’s productive meeting at the White House, I want to thank President Trump for redesignating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and for his administration’s commitment to protecting our brothers and sisters in Christ from persecution and addressing the broader security challenges plaguing Nigeria.

“Since President Trump redesignated Nigeria as a CPC and tasked me to lead a congressional investigation, I have worked diligently with my colleagues to produce the report we presented today. I also want to thank House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, Vice Chair Mario Diaz-Balart, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast and Congressman Chris Smith for their leadership on this comprehensive investigation and for delivering this report to the White House.

“I travelled on a bipartisan delegation to Nigeria and saw with my own eyes the horrific atrocities Christians face and the instability the Nigerian government must combat.”



