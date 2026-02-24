AIG Tunji Disu Launches Feedback Channel To Address Complaints Against Officers





The Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon Lagos, under the leadership of AIG Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has launched a Feedback Channel to receive complaints and commendations on officers’ conduct.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer, Force CID Annex, Lagos, ASP Aminat Maiyegun encouraged members of the public to share concerns or positive feedback via the official channels below:





📞 07068865833 | 08067167605

📧 pprofcidannex@gmail.com

Maiyegun said the feedback of the public would help to promote accountability and professionalism.

AIG Disu, who recently took over at the Force CID Annex Lagos, is a renowned police operational officer with a hands-on approach to policing and administration.

He had previously served as the Commander of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) with outstanding records of reforms that transformed the security outfit.

He adopted an open-door policy