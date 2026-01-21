Uproar Over Omission Of Shettima's Picture On APC North East Event Poster

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is again contending with internal unease over the political future of Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 general elections, following the omission of his photograph from a banner displayed at a major party event in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The incident occurred on Monday during the North East zonal public hearing on proposed amendments to the APC constitution, attended by governors, party leaders and other stakeholders from the region.

The banner, which showcased prominent APC figures from the North East, carried the images of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the zone’s five APC governors and the party’s National Legal Adviser, but conspicuously excluded Shettima, who hails from Borno State.





The omission triggered an immediate protest from the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, who described it as unfair, provocative and ill-timed.





Speaking at the venue, Lawan warned that such actions risk reopening unresolved fault lines within the ruling party.





“This is exactly what caused the fracas in Gombe, and now it is repeating itself here in Borno,” he said. “I don’t understand the motive of the organisers, but it is not right. How can you exclude the picture of a sitting Vice President, who is from Borno and the North East, at an event held in his hometown?”





His remarks were greeted with loud reactions from the audience, reflecting widespread disapproval of the omission.





Following the protest, the Deputy Governor of Borno State declared the event open, after which proceedings went into a recess and did not reconvene at the original venue. It was later gathered that dignitaries relocated to the Government House lodge.





The incident revived memories of a similar controversy at a North East APC stakeholders’ meeting in Gombe in June last year, where the party’s National Vice-Chairman (North East), Mustapha Saliu, declared President Tinubu the party’s unopposed candidate for the 2027 presidential election without mentioning Shettima.





That omission sparked outrage, leading to shouting, disruptions and threats of violence, before security operatives escorted Saliu out of the venue. Although Deputy National Chairman (North), Bukar Dalori, later attempted to calm tensions by endorsing both Tinubu and Shettima for a second term, the situation deteriorated further when then APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, also endorsed only Tinubu, prompting renewed anger and his swift exit from the hall.





The Maiduguri incident has again raised questions about Shettima’s standing within the party and the Presidency, amid persistent rumours that he may not feature on President Tinubu’s re-election ticket in 2027.





The Presidency had, on April 19, 2025, dismissed reports suggesting that Shettima was being sidelined or denied access to the Presidential Villa, describing such claims as “deliberate falsehoods.”









Speculations on Shettima’s fate driven by mischief – APC





Reacting to the renewed controversy, the APC National Director of Publicity, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, dismissed the uproar as unnecessary and driven by mischief.





In a telephone interview with Daily Trust, Ibrahim said speculation over the Vice President’s fate was exaggerated and aimed at creating tension within the Presidency.





“You don’t talk about crossing a river before you get to the bridge. This speculation about the position of the Vice President is overhyped and laced with mischief, intended to trigger a rift in the Presidency,” he said.





He stressed that the Constitution recognises a single presidency, noting that the office of the Vice President exists to provide constitutional cover when the President is unable to perform his duties.





“At no point has the Vice President complained of being sidelined or excluded. It is troublemakers who are creating a storm in a teacup,” he added, urging restraint over 2027 permutations.





However, some party stakeholders in Borno expressed concern that repeated omissions could fuel suspicion and disunity.





Speaking to Daily Trust, Alhaji Zarma Mustapha, a former special adviser to the Borno State governor and APC stakeholder, urged the party leadership to urgently correct the anomaly.





“It is unfortunate that this has happened again after the Gombe incident. For whatever reason the Vice President’s picture was excluded, it gives room for speculation,” he said.





“Anyone observing from outside would conclude that there is a motive behind it. The party needs to act quickly to correct this, otherwise it could undermine unity and cohesion.”





Mustapha warned that the APC needs all hands on deck ahead of the 2027 elections and should avoid actions capable of generating rumours or uncertainty.





“Putting the picture of the Vice President takes nothing away. Instead, it sends a strong message of unity and commitment within President Tinubu’s team,” he said.





The controversy has also been fuelled by renewed international and domestic scrutiny over allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria, including claims of a “Christian genocide” levelled against the Federal Government by some foreign advocacy groups and US President Donald Trump. These allegations have revived long-standing complaints of marginalisation by Christian groups, particularly following the Muslim–Muslim ticket on which President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima were elected in 2023.





Against this backdrop, speculation about Shettima’s future has again resurfaced, with names of prominent Christian public officials from Northern Nigeria, both within and outside government, being mentioned in political circles as possible replacements.

-Daily Trust