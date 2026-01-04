Canadian Police Declare Nigerian Caregiver Wanted Over Alleged Assaults On Aged Patients

Canadian authorities have issued a wanted notice for a Nigerian national, Oghenemaro Dave Ejerua, following allegations that he a§§aulted vulnerable adults at a group home in Toronto.

Mr Ejerua, 38, is being sought after police responded to a reported a§§ault in the area of Sibley and Detonia Park avenues. In a statement released on December 31, 2025, the Toronto Police Service confirmed that the suspect was employed as a caregiver at the facility.

According to the police, Mr Ejerua allegedly carried out multiple a§§aults on residents of the group home over a period spanning November 1 to November 30, 2025. He is currently wanted on seven counts of a§§ault.

While authorities did not disclose how many residents were affected or the extent of inj¥ries sustained, they appealed to members of the public for assistance in locating the suspect.

Police described Mr Ejerua as standing about 5’8 tall, with a medium build, black curly hair, and black facial hair.