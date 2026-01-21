Anthony Joshua’s Family Questions If Driver’s Trial Over Crash Is ‘worth it’

The family of boxer, Anthony Joshua, has questioned the motive behind the trial of the driver of the boxer over the December 29, 2025 car crash that led to the death of two of ANthony;s friends.

The driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was driving the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua and two of his friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, when their Lexus SUV rammed into a stationary truck, k!lling both Latif and Sina.

Kayode appeared before a court in Sagamu, Ogun state earlier today for multiple charges ranging from reckless driving as well as a charge of driving without a license.

Reacting to the development, an Uncle of the boxer, Adedamola Joshua, asked if the whole trial is worth it.

“We are very lucky that our son didn’t d!e. But taking this man to court is something we don’t see any reason for. This is my own personal opinion that the trial is not really worth it. Because we think accidents can happen anywhere in the world. We sense the opinion of the people of the town” is that “this man must be prosecuted. That he was over speeding” he told AFP

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun State, on the section of highway where the crash occurred, told AFP in the aftermath of the December 29 incident that preliminary investigations showed the vehicle was travelling at excessive speed and suffered a burst tyre before the collision.

Kayode’s court appearance on Tuesday was brief, as the judge adjourned the case until February 25 after the prosecution requested a delay.