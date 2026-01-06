23 Year Old Nigerian Stabbed To Death In London

The United Kingdom Metropolitan Police say they have arrested two suspects in connection with a stabbing incident that led to the death of a 23-year-old Nigerian, John Temitope Onetufo

It was learnt from a statement obtained from the Met Police website on Monday that the stabbing incident occurred on New Year’s Eve in the Lewisham area of London.

The police disclosed that operatives were alerted to the stabbing incident at about 12:35pm.

The statement noted that upon the arrival of emergency responders at the scene, the 23-year-old Onetufo was found with stab wounds to the chest and was immediately attended to.

It added that despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement read, “Police were called at around 12:35 hrs on Wednesday, 31 December, following reports of a fatal stabbing in Grove Street, Lewisham.

“Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, where a 23-year-old man was treated for a stab wound to the chest.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been named as John Temitope Onetufo from Deptford.”

The statement added that two suspects, a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man, were arrested on January 2 in connection with the incident.

Quoting Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend, the investigation lead, the statement appealed to members of the public with useful information about the incident to come forward.

Townsend noted that the police would ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

“My team has worked relentlessly over recent days to pursue every line of enquiry, and I can confirm that two arrests have now been made in connection with this tragic incident.

“This is a significant development, but our investigation remains ongoing as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened.

“I want to extend my deepest sympathies to John’s family and friends. We remain committed to finding answers and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice,” Townsend added.

This incident underscores the prevalence of knife violence in the UK, which has led to the deaths of several people, including Nigerians.



