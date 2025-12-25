Sen Akpabio Greets Nigerians At Christmas, Urges Peace, Love, Unity

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has congratulated Nigerians, particularly Christians, on the occasion of Christmas celebration, urging them to promote peace, love, and unity.

In his Christmas message, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio emphasised the importance of spreading love, kindness and generosity at Yuletide.

He also encouraged Nigerians to remember those in need and to offer a helping hand.

The Senate President noted that Jesus Christ exemplified peace, love, and generosity, adding that his birthday should be an occasion for joy and merriment.

"On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and entire 10th National Assembly, I wish to heartily rejoice with our Christian faithful on this joyful occasion of Christmas.

"And to our brothers and sisters of other faiths, I invite you to join us in celebrating the birthday of Jesus Christ. I urge you all to exude love throughout this period and beyond. Let's tolerate one another and strive to be every other brothers' keeper," the Senate President said.

He also highlighted the need for Nigerians to remain hopeful and steadfast in the face of challenges, praying for the country's peace, unity, and progress.

Akpabio expressed optimism that Nigeria is heading in the right direction under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCON. He urged Nigerians to continue to support the government for better days ahead.