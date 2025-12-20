Peter Odili Backs Fubara’s Defection To APC

Former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili, has praised incumbent Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress .

Recall that Fubara had, during a stakeholders’ meeting he convened at Government House, Port Harcourt, recently announced his defection to the ruling APC, stating that it was for the peace, development, and progress of the state.

Continuing, Odili said the governor’s decision translates to the state aligning with the Federal Government, which he described as “perfect” because, according to him, Rivers State stands to benefit more from the centre.

The former governor made the remarks during the 8th Founders’ Day and 5th Convocation of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, on Friday.

Odili, who is the founder and Pro-Chancellor of the university, lauded the governor for his investments in education and the health sector, particularly primary healthcare, which he said aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s strides in the sector.

He stated, “With what you have done as our governor, the attention you have paid to education and health is highly commendable. I’m sure no state in Nigeria can boast of the quality of zonal hospitals which you have built.

“The emphasis on primary healthcare, excellent. And you have tailored your programme to align properly with what Mr. President is doing in the health sector. So far, not less than 500 infrastructural developments have taken place across the country.

“So, the alignment of Rivers State with the Federal Government is perfect. We support it, we encourage it because our people are in the kitchen where the national cake is baked.”

Odili continued, “If you take a look at all those who work in the kitchen, they eat better than everybody else and they look better than everybody else.

“Let Rivers people align with the Federal Government behind our governor to ensure that the best that the state can get, we get it.”

He expressed concern over the exodus of medical professionals abroad in search of greener pastures, saying it poses serious challenges to Nigeria’s health sector.

The PAMO University Pro-Chancellor therefore called for an upward review of the remuneration of doctors and other health professionals, as well as a review of the retirement age of medical professionals to about 70.

Such measures, Odili said, if implemented by the federal government, would help curb the exit of medical experts, a development he described as a national crisis.

He disclosed that most of the professors at PAMO University of Medical Sciences are academics who had retired from other institutions and are performing well.

While emphasizing the importance of medical professionals, he said, “Let’s make our pastures greener in Nigeria. Judges can suspend work for six months; engineers can also suspend construction, but no medical professional can enjoy the luxury of suspending treatment of a patient.”

In his address, Fubara, represented by his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, expressed happiness that the state government’s investment in the university through scholarships for hundreds of students of state origin is yielding positive results.

“And I want to say that the state government will continue to support the institution in this regard, especially with the quality of medical graduates from this university,” he said.

The Chancellor of the institution and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), said the approval of courses by the National Universities Commission is aimed at enhancing the quality of professionals in Nigeria’s health sector.

Abubakar commended the various national regulatory bodies for inducting graduates of the university into professional bodies, saying the institution will continue to maintain zero tolerance for all forms of social vices from staff and students.

Earlier, the acting Vice Chancellor of PAMO University, Prof. Smith Jaja, emphasized the zero tolerance to vices declared by the pro-chancellor, saying a total of 126 students were convoked in various medical fields.

Jaja urged the graduates to be good ambassadors of the university and surpass the records set by their predecessors.







