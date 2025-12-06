Mentally Unstable Man Sets Fuel Staion On Fire





Few days ago, an unidentified individual believed to be mentally unstable forcefully invaded the Echemas Fuel Station in Abakaliki armed with a cutlass and a lighter. Upon entry, the individual attacked a pump attendant who was dispensing fuel to a motorist.

During the struggle, the unidentified individual seized the fuel dispenser and deliberately spilled fuel across the premises, including on the vehicle being serviced, then igniting the spilled fuel.

The Ebonyi State Fire Service was promptly alerted and they responded swiftly to contain and manage the situation.

However, the vehicle was completely burnt, and two individuals sustained injuries. Fortunately, no death was recorded.

The Ebonyi State Medical Emergency Response Team also responded immediately and has transported the injured persons to the hospital, where they are currently receiving appropriate medical care.

Investigations are currently ongoing to identify and apprehend the perpetrator who ran away immediately