Kwam 1 Loses Bid To Stop Awujale Selection Process

The Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode on Monday refused to grant popular Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, alias KWAM1, an interim injunction aimed at restraining Governor Dapo Abiodun and five others from proceeding with the selection and installation of the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

Ayinde, represented in court by Wahab Shittu (SAN), had sought the injunction pending the hearing of his substantive suit challenging the selection process.

But Justice A. A. Omoniyi dismissed the application, holding that the interim injunction lacked merit and that there were no strong grounds to justify its grant.

He subsequently ordered the expedited hearing of the substantive matter, fixing 14 January 2026 for proceedings.

KWAM1 had declared his interest in the vacant Awujale stool, claiming lineage from the Jadiara Royal House of the wider Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

However, the Fusengbuwa ruling house rejected his claim, stating that he is not from the royal house.

To challenge what he perceived as injustice, Ayinde filed a suit against the Fusengbuwa ruling house, Governor Abiodun, the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Dare Alebiosu, and three others.

The other respondents include the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat; Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Oke Adebanjo; and the Chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, Dr Olorogun Sunny Kuku.

The suit, HC3/238/2025, was filed ex parte, citing Order 38 Rules 4 and Order 39 Rule 1 of the High Court of Ogun State (Civil Procedure) Rules 2024, Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution, and the court's inherent jurisdiction





A copy of the court document dated 16 December 2025 was obtained by our correspondent.





Ayinde urged the court to restrain all respondents from further action on the Awujale selection process to protect his interest and preserve the res from being dissipated or interfered with.





He prayed the court to restrain the respondents, "their agents, or anyone acting on their behalf, from taking any steps in the installation process of the next Awujale of Ijebuland pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit."





The musician said he is an aspirant to the Awujale stool, "and the injunction is necessary to secure his interest and preserve the res from being dissipated or interfered with by the respondents."





With the interim injunction denied, attention now turns to the substantive hearing scheduled for 14 January 2026, which will determine the fate of KWAM1's claim to the Awujale stool.








