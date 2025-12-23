Hollywood Star James Ransone Commits Suicide At 46

James Ransone, the US actor best known for his roles in ‘It: Chapter Two’ and ‘The Wire’ has died at the age of 46.

According to TMZ, the official records from the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office rules the cause of death as suicide.

The Los Angeles police department said it responded to a call at a residence last Friday, where officers completed a death investigation report.

Authorities said there was no suspicion of foul play in the case and listed his manner of death as suicide by hanging.



