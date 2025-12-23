Hollywood Star James Ransone Commits Suicide At 46

byCKN NEWS -
0


James Ransone, the US actor best known for his roles in ‘It: Chapter Two’ and ‘The Wire’ has died at the age of 46.

According to TMZ, the official records from the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office rules the cause of death as suicide.

The Los Angeles police department said it responded to a call at a residence last Friday, where officers completed a death investigation report.

Authorities said there was no suspicion of foul play in the case and listed his manner of death as suicide by hanging.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال