Gunmen Kidnap 28 Passengers In Plateau

Gunmen have abducted 28 travellers in Zak community, Bashar district, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A youth leader in Wase, Sapi’i Sambo, confirmed the development, in a telephone interview, saying that the victims included men, women and children.

Another resident of Bashar town, Ibrahim Musa, explained that the whereabouts of the victims are still unknown.

According to the youth leader, the victims were abducted on Sunday night on their way from Zak village to Sabon Layi community to attend a Maulud event.

Sambo explained that two princes and a religious leader leading the journey were among the victims.

He said, “The incident happened around 8 pm when they were heading to Sabon Layi for the event. The gunmen ambushed the victims’ vehicle on the outskirt of the community and took away all the travellers, including the children, and abandoned the vehicle.

“It was on Monday morning that people travelling on the road saw the vehicle, which belongs to the Zak community leader. So, in the course of investigation, the community discovered it was the vehicle that was carrying the travellers that was abandoned,” Sambo explained.

The youth leader said all efforts to locate the whereabouts of the victims were unsuccessful, adding that security forces had been informed about the situation.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Alabo Alfred, said they are investigating the report of the incident.