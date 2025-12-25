Gov Sanwo-Olu Calls For Calm As Fire Razes 25 Storey GNI Building In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Lagosians to remain calm following the fire incident that engulfed the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Building on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, no casualty has been recorded.

The Governor, who has been personally monitoring the situation since the incident was reported, immediately directed the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to intensify response efforts and ensure the evacuation of adjoining buildings to guarantee public safety.

When the distress call was received at 4:41 p.m., fire crews from Ebute Elefun and Dolphin Fire Stations responded promptly, with reinforcement from Sari Iganmu Fire Station and the Alausa Headquarters. Firefighters arrived at the scene within 12 minutes, at 4:53 p.m., and commenced coordinated containment efforts.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire started from the fifth floor of the building before spreading to other levels.

The affected structure, formerly used as corporate office space, currently serves mainly as a warehouse and retail outlet for clothing materials.

Governor Sanwo-Olu remained in constant communication with emergency responders and security agencies well into the early hours of the morning. As at 3:40 a.m., when the fire had largely subsided, the Governor was still receiving updates and giving directives.

He specifically instructed that no individual must be left behind in the building, emphasizing the primacy of human life over property.

In his words, the Governor said:

“Our priority is the safety of lives. I have directed that the building and its surroundings be thoroughly secured and that emergency personnel must ensure that no one is left inside. I commend our firefighters and first responders for their swift and courageous response. Lagosians should remain calm; the situation is under control.”

Security agencies have been deployed to cordon off the area, while first responders continue to conduct safety assessments to prevent secondary incidents.

The Lagos State Government assures residents that it remains fully on top of the situation and will continue to provide updates as necessary.







