Three Thieves Killed By Security Agents While Invading Shop Full Of Rice In Anambra

Three thieves have been killed by security agents while invading a shop filled with bags of life

According to an eye witness , the incident happened in Oraukwu in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State

This was a post by one Cajetan Uchenna on the incident

"Group of armed boys abi men invaded a shop stocked with bags of rice in oraukwu by 3am in the morning, they came with a bus to pack all the rice in the shop, infact they have loaded some into the bus before a nearby person alerted the security and the security intervened.

About 3 or 4 of the criminals lost their life in the process and some ran away.

The heartbreaking news is that one of them just got married recently and he was one of those that kpaied in this incident.





That brings me to the Reason I'm writing this "nne what do your odogwu do for a living?" if you don't have any answer to this question, you really need to find out before you hand that cup of nkwuenu to him.

One of them was interviewed before he joined his ancestors and he confirmed that someone from the community actually informed them about that shop filled with bags of rice before they strategized and came.

Indeed, oke no na ulo, gwara oke no na ama, na azu di na ngiga meaning "a rat at home informed a rat outside there is fish in the basket"

Imagine if they succeeded, someone for wake up to meet empty shop in this kind economy and situation of Nigeria.

Arukwusi."

There have not been any official statement from the Anambra State Police Command in the incident as at the time of filing this report