Reverse 15% Import Tarrif On Imported Fuel...ADC Tells Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has demanded the immediate reversal of President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a 15 percent import duty on petrol and diesel, warning that the move will deepen economic hardship facing Nigerians.

In a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party described the policy as insensitive, ill-timed and ill-conceived, saying it will push fuel prices beyond the reach of ordinary citizens.

“From all indications, this new tax could raise petrol prices above ₦1,000 per litre, making life unbearable for families, farmers, transporters, and small businesses,” the party noted.

The ADC said while it supports private investment in the energy sector, any policy meant to protect such investment must also protect citizens.

It questioned the rationale for imposing the levy under the guise of encouraging local refining, pointing out that the Port Harcourt refinery, cited as a cornerstone of the government’s refining strategy collapsed barely five months after a $1.5 billion rehabilitation, resulting in a ₦366.2 billion loss.

Accusing the government of removing fuel subsidies and devaluing the naira without social protection measures, the party said, “Tinubu administration’s economic policies have been a string of trial-and-error experiments that continue to ignore the daily struggles of Nigerians.

The ADC urged President Tinubu to “Stop pushing Nigerians to the wall and focus on restoring stability and trust.

“A government that cannot manage its refineries has no business taxing those who keep the nation running with their sweat and blood”.

The party maintained that true economic patriotism cannot be achieved through hardship, noting that if government’s goal is energy security and local refining, there must first be transparent investment in domestic capacity.

“Until then, any tax meant to discourage fuel imports will only worsen costs, since imported fuel still accounts for about 60 percent of national supply,” it added.

The party insisted that the fuel import tax must be withdrawn immediately, saying Nigerians deserve a government that plans with empathy.



