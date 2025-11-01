Police Arrest Serial Rapist Uber Driver In Lagos

Crack detectives and smart operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Lagos State Police Command, have arrested one Adedayo Ben Adegbola, male, identified by some of the victims as the driver whose picture appeared in viral online posts, in connection with multiple cases of rape, defilement, assault occasioning harms,indecent assault, and multiple armed robberies on female passengers in some parts of the State.

Subsequent to the strict directives from the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP OLOHUNDARE JIMOH, the crack detectives and smart operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) commenced a detailed and discreet investigation into the complaint from victims of the dastardly acts of the suspect.

The painstaking investigation by the Police Joint Investigation teams resulted in the arrest of this vicious and very notorious suspect on 31st October, 2025 at about 0940 hrs. The operational vehicle being used by the suspect, a red colour Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number JJJ 226 HT, in committing the crimes and offences was recovered from his possession.





The suspect is currently in Police detention. Investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects who are suspected to have been involved in the commission of the crimes. The recovered vehicle has been secured as an exhibit and will be used in the prosecution of the suspect. The Command urges any of the victims of this vicious and notorious suspect to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, to provide relevant information and evidence to help the investigation. Their identities will be properly protected.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, reassures the public of the Command’s firm commitment to protecting all residents, ensuring justice for survivors, and maintaining the security of Lagos State. He further noted that updates on the investigation will be provided in due course.