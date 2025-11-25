NAPTIP Places Singer Speed Darlington On Watchlist After Refusing To Honor Invites

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has placed Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington on watchlist following his refusal to honour the agency’s invitation to its Abuja headquarters.

NAPTIP’s Director, Legal and Prosecution Department, Ijeoma Mary Amugo, made this known at a press conference in Abuja today November 24.

NAPTIP had on Friday, June 27, 2025, declared the controversial singer wanted for alleged r3pe, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking. He was declared wanted over his alleged claim of having s#x with a 15-year-old girl during a live Instagram video, a claim that bothers on sexual activity with an underage female.

The singer filed a lawsuit against the agency, insisting he committed no crime and should not have been declared wanted.

Fielding questions from newsmen NAPTIP’s Director of Prosecution said the rapper tried to intimidate the agency after they declared him wanted. NAPTIP further said it has not been able to trace Speed Darlington to a known address, making it difficult to get him to answer for the alleged crime.

“So what he did was to preemptively try to intimidate us by going to the social media to say that he wouldn’t come and that he wouldn’t respond to us, that we are kind of sitting on his human rights. So we tried our best to physically locate him because you have to locate the suspect before justice will be served.

So, as I’m speaking to you, the last report we have is that he’s outside the country and we have not heard from him yet. We have placed him on watch list. Anytime he enters Nigeria, NAPTIP is going to continue the investigation from where we stopped. So that is the status of the case for now.” she said