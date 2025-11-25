Man Declared Wanted After Bathing Girlfriend With Acid In Edo





A young man identified as Timothy Gilbert is currently on the run after bathing his girlfriend, Angela Ogah, with a substance believed to be acid.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Amufi, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

Ogah’s lawyer, John Izegaegbe, on Monday, said the lady had been admitted to a private hospital where she is currently battling for her life.

He said a petition had been forwarded to the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, for urgent action.

The victim could barely talk when newsmen visited her on Monday.

However, Izegaegbe appealed to the relevant authorities to urgently arrest the fleeing suspect.

He said, “We want the suspect to be arrested. The victim is in severe pain. She could barely talk when the journalists visited her.

“Gilbert is currently on the run after bathing Ogah, with a substance suspected to be acid. We are currently on the authorities to effect his arrest without delay.”



