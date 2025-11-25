DSS Contacted Kidnappers Of 38 Church Members In Kwara Before They Were Released

In a recent interview with Arise TV, Bayo Onanuga explained how the Department of State Services (DSS) and the military secured the release of 38 worshippers abducted from a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State. He said the hostages were freed after security operatives tracked and established contact with the bandits, who were unarmed during the operation.

Onanuga noted that the bandits ultimately complied with government demands because they understood the consequences of failing to release the victims. He stressed that the primary focus of the operation was the safe recovery of the hostages, given that abd¥ctors often use civilians as human shields, making direct military action highly risky.

Asked whether any deal was struck with the kidnappers, Onanuga clarified that the government’s immediate priority was to secure the hostages, leaving subsequent measures including arrests, prosecutions, or further operations to the discretion of the security agencies.

He confirmed that all 38 abducted worshippers were released safely, highlighting the importance of careful intelligence and strategic engagement in resolving kidnapping incidents without endangering lives.

The bandits knew the consequences of refusing the security agencies’ demand