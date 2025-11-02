Deploy Anyaoku , Akinyemi, Amina Mohammed Quickly To Engage Trump...Ndume Tells Tinubu

Senator Ali Ndume has warned that Nigeria may face serious diplomatic consequences if urgent steps are not taken to address rising tension with the United States.

The former Senate Leader said the Federal Government must act quickly and engage Washington before the situation worsens.

He noted that recent developments should not be ignored, especially the comments made by a U.S. lawmaker and the latest remark from former President Donald Trump.

Ndume criticised Nigerian authorities for downplaying the “Christian genocide” allegation earlier raised by U.S. congressman Riley Moore.

He said the government and the Senate should have treated the matter with more seriousness before Trump designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” on Friday.

“I have alerted the government; I even moved a motion. Nigeria is a sovereign state. It isn’t about what the United States can do to us, but about the misconception and the ripple effects of classifying us as a country of concern,” Ndume said.

He stressed that Nigeria must respond with facts, especially as violence in the country affects people of different faiths.

According to him, Muslims have also been victims, insisting the crisis is not targeted at Christians alone.

“We should engage the American government by presenting facts and figures. We should demand that they hear the other side of the story from the Nigerian government and the Muslim community. Muslims have been killed too. The genocide isn’t against Christians, but Nigerians generally,” he added.

Ndume urged the Presidency to bring in respected diplomats and seasoned foreign policy experts to lead discussions. He listed names including Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, Babagana Kingibe, Professor Sulu Gambari, and Amina Mohammed.

“Before things get out of hand, Nigeria should engage seasoned diplomats like Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, Babagana Kingibe, Professor Sulu Gambari, and Amina Mohammed at the United Nations,” he said, adding that the U.S. Embassy in Abuja must also be carried along.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria could still correct the narrative and ensure cooperation with the U.S., including continued military support in the fight against terrorism.