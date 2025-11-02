Death Row Inmate Escapes From Yobe Maximum Prison

A condemned inmate, Abba Hassan, has escaped from the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Potiskum, Yobe State, in the early hours of Friday, October 31, 2025.





The spokesperson of the Yobe State Police Command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement released on Saturday, November 1. Abdulkarim said that the fugitive Abba Hassan hails from Maiduguri, in the neighbouring Borno State.





According to the statement, members of the public, security agencies, transport operators, community leaders, and vigilante groups within Yobe State and neighbouring States were advised to be vigilant and report any sighting or information that may lead to his location and prompt re-arrest.





“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that, do not attempt to confront or apprehend him on your own.”the statement warned





The police spokesman assured that, for safety, anyone who sight the fugitive should immediately report to the nearest Police Station, nearest Correctional Service facility, or call the emergency number, 08038452982





He called on the public to give usual and maximum cooperation to the security agencies, as they work together to ensure public safety and re-arrest the fleeing inmate.