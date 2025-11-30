Coup : Goodluck Jonathan Briefs Tinubu On Trip To Guinea-Bissau

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has alleged that Guinea-Bissau’s displaced leader, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, personally orchestrated the coup that disrupted the country’s electoral process last week, describing the incident as a “ceremonial coup” conducted by the head of state himself.

Jonathan disclosed this to journalists after briefing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on the escalating crisis.

He urged ECOWAS to insist on the immediate release of detained opposition candidate, Fernando Dias da Costa, and the announcement of the country’s nearly concluded election results.

“What happened in Guinea-Bissau? It is what some people call a palace coup. It’s not a palace coup. We know real coups. In Nigeria, we know a palace coup when we see one. This was not even a palace coup. I describe it as a ceremonial coup,” Jonathan told reporters.

He added pointedly, “It was a ceremony conducted by the head of state himself.”

The former Nigerian leader was in Guinea-Bissau as part of a joint AU–ECOWAS–West African Elders Forum observer mission when soldiers intervened before the final results of the November 23 presidential election could be declared.

Soldiers loyal to Brigadier-General Dinis Incanha reportedly arrested Embaló on November 26, announcing that the armed forces had taken “total control” and later establishing a “High Military Command” led by General Horta Inta-A Na Man.

However, rights groups and several diplomatic sources have since labelled the incident a “sham coup,” alleging that it was engineered to stall the publication of results and reset the political process in favour of Embaló’s allies.

Speaking after his meeting with President Tinubu, Jonathan said it was standard practice for former leaders on continental assignments to give first-hand briefings ahead of ECOWAS deliberations.

He urged regional leaders to act swiftly to safeguard constitutional order.

“The key thing is that the election was concluded. Tallying of the results was almost concluded. In fact, the results are known, and the key thing is that the winner of this election must be announced,” he said.

Jonathan stressed that ECOWAS must press the Guinea-Bissau military leadership to free Dias da Costa.

“First, for them to release the opposition man, because the man has not committed any offence. He didn’t announce himself as the winner of the election… So there was no reason to arrest him”, he said.

He urged ECOWAS leaders to engage the military directly, saying, “They cannot kick out the military with force; otherwise, people will die. But let us know who the winner is. They should announce the result, and if the military agrees, the person who won should be inaugurated.”

Jonathan, who has since left office in 2015, has mediated political transitions in Mali, The Gambia, Liberia, and other West African states, said the region was weary of recurring instability.

“We are tired of this in Africa, we are tired. Every day, it is one negative story or another,” he said.

Saturday’s briefing to President Tinubu comes against the backdrop of growing democratic backsliding in West Africa, where ECOWAS has struggled to deter coups and enforce transition timelines.

Guinea-Bissau, with nine coups or attempted coups since independence in 1974, remains one of the continent’s most volatile states.

Jonathan was evacuated from the country on a jet reportedly provided by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.

The coup occurred a day before the electoral commission was scheduled to publish official presidential results, with both Embaló and Dias da Costa already claiming victory amid accusations of rigging and intimidation.



