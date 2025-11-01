Bokku Mart Apologises After Offending ‘Omo Igbo’ Advert

Bokku Mart has issued a public apology after facing widespread criticism for a viral advertisement that many Nigerians condemned as ethnically insensitive.

The controversy erupted when a female influencer, identified as Defolah, featured in a promotional video on the supermarket’s social media page on Tuesday. In the clip, she used the phrase “Omo Igbo” in a manner viewers considered derogatory towards Nigerians of South-East descent.

In the since-deleted video, Defolah, while promoting the affordability of Bokku Mart’s products, said, “No Omo Igbo can cheat me.” The statement quickly drew anger online, sparking accusations of prejudice and calls for a boycott of the retail brand.

The social media influencer has since apologised.

Reacting in a statement posted on its X handle on Friday, Bokku Mart described the remark as “offensive and hurtful,” stressing that the content did not align with its corporate values.

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed by a video recently shared online that contained offensive and hurtful language.

“The language used in the video was unacceptable and deeply misaligned with Bokku’s values,” the company said.

The supermarket explained that the controversial video originated from an external influencer and was published by a third-party agency without internal approval.

“While the content originated from an external influencer and was published by a third-party media firm without prior review by our team, we take full responsibility for its appearance on our platforms,” the company stated.

Bokku Mart said it has since introduced stricter content review procedures and improved oversight of vendors to avoid similar lapses in the future.

“We have since strengthened our content approval and vendor oversight processes to ensure such an incident never happens again,” the statement continued.

Reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity and national unity, the company said it stands firmly against all forms of discrimination.

“Bokku Mart is more than a retail brand; we are a proudly Nigerian company built on love for our people and communities.

“Our mission is to make everyday life better for all Nigerians by ensuring access to quality products at affordable prices.

“We celebrate our nation’s rich diversity and stand firmly against all forms of discrimination,” the company added.



