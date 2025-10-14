Stop Destroying People’s Properties..Peter Obi Tells FG , State Govt

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, has condemned the ongoing demolition of private property by government agencies across Nigeria.

He said state governments’ action was even more condemnable, based on the fact that most of them were carried out without prior notice.

Obi, who stated this in a post on his X handle yesterday, said: “I like to reiterate my strong condemnation of the willful destruction of people’s property, and goods by governments at any level without notice.

“The recent demolition of citizens’ structures and the destruction of their goods and merchandise remains condemnable.

“An administration whose policies and style have sent several million Nigerians into poverty in 29 months should show compassion for its citizens.

“This is happening across the country at a time when the government is supposed to be lifting citizens out of poverty. Instead, it is plunging them deeper into hardship.

“These demolitions destroy livelihoods, undermine businesses, and threaten the economic security of hardworking citizens.

“Many of these shops contained goods worth billions of Naira, representing years of investment and toil. What legal authority justifies the destruction of private property—clearly not used for criminal purposes—without prior notice or due process?

“We must ask: are these actions genuinely in the public interest, or are they arbitrary and disproportionate exercises of power? Citizens deserve protection for their investments, livelihoods, and dignity.

“The government must ensure that urban development and enforcement respect the rule of law and the rights of the people.

“Meanwhile, these acts of demolition send a chilling message to entrepreneurs across the nation and beyond: that their hard work and sacrifices can be wiped away overnight.”

“If we fail to stand against such injustices, we risk undermining the very foundations of economic growth and social stability. Every citizen has the right to build a life through honest work, and that right must never be trampled.’’







