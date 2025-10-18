Seyi Tinubu Gave Me N20m ( $15,000 Cash ) Nollywood Actress Sarah Martins , I Didn't..It Was My Friends..Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has distanced himself from reports linking him to a ₦20 million ( $15,000 ) donation to actress Sarah Martins’ Golden Heart Foundation, saying he does not support any act that violates the laws of Lagos State.

In a statement shared via his Instagram Story on Friday, Seyi said he had been informed that some of his friends, “moved by compassion,” raised funds to support a young woman who recently had an encounter with the law over an environmental violation.

“Their intention, I believe, was to help her secure a proper space to run her business, not to undermine the law. I appreciate their kindness and concern,” he stated.

He, however, emphasised that while their intentions were good, he does not condone any action that breaches state regulations.

“That said, I must emphasise that while their hearts were in the right place, I do not support any act that violates the laws of Lagos State.

“Lagos thrives on order, and Nigeria’s strength depends on our collective respect for both our law and order. Empathy and patriotism must always go together,” Seyi wrote.

He added that while citizens can support people in need, such efforts must be done “responsibly, in a way that uplifts lives while keeping faith with the rules and values that bind us as a community.”

His clarification follows widespread reports and social media reactions after Nollywood actress Sarah Martins announced that she had received ₦20 million from Seyi Tinubu to support her foundation.

Martins, who runs the Golden Heart Foundation, had earlier alleged harassment by officials of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps while cooking for charity on a street median in Lekki.

She claimed the officials disrupted her outreach, seized her equipment, and left her with minor burns from hot oil during the altercation.

Following the incident, several Nigerians on social media expressed sympathy for her, with some notable figures reportedly contributing to help her secure a proper space for her charity work.

Announcing the alleged donation in an Instagram post on Friday, Martins had said, “From the office of the President, our philanthropic youth leader, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, just supported my NGO with ₦20,000,000. He didn’t only give me ₦20,000,000 but also promised to take my free food charity outreach to the next level.”

Her post sparked a wave of discussions online, with many questioning the connection between Seyi Tinubu’s office and the donation.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has defended the actions of its officials, maintaining that Martins engaged in unauthorised street cooking on a public road median, a violation of environmental and safety regulations.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said while the state appreciated charitable initiatives, such activities must comply with the law to avoid obstructing traffic or endangering lives.

