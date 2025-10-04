Nasarawa Policemen Freed After Murder Of Seven Lagos Traders

Police authorities have released the three policemen accused of killing seven traders at the Owode-Onirin Motor Spare Parts Market in Lagos State

It was also gathered that the suspected land grabber involved in the incident had been released on bail.

Families of the deceased said they were being asked to pay huge sums for postmortems before the bodies of their loved ones could be released.

On August 30, 2025, it had reported how a suspected land grabber allegedly led policemen from the Nasarawa State Police Command to unleash violence in the market

About 50 vehicles were reportedly destroyed.

Sources revealed that the three policemen involved in the incident were taken to Abuja instead of facing trial in Lagos where the incident occurred.

A source said, “The policemen were from Nasarawa command. They were brought from their state to Lagos by the suspected land grabber. After the killings, they were taken to Abuja for an orderly room trial. But the Provost freed them on claims of self-defence.”

It was alleged that the provost and the Nasarawa Commissioner of Police were friends, which influenced the decision to free the cops. The claim could not be confirmed by our correspondent.

It was gathered that the alleged mastermind, identified as Abiodun Ariori, had also been released.

While in detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department, he reportedly filed a bail application at the High Court, which the police failed to challenge.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, condemned the development, saying his chamber was ready to prosecute the suspects.

“If the police are not willing to prosecute, we will. The offence was committed in Lagos, so there was no basis for the case to be transferred to Abuja. If they are claiming self-defence, they should come and say it in court,” Falana said.

Families of the deceased also accused the authorities of neglect, injustice, and extortion.

They lamented that while the suspected land grabber had regained his freedom, their loved ones’ bodies still remained in the morgue.

Moruf Olayemi, uncle to one of the deceased, Akinboye Oluwaseyi, said the demand for payment before postmortems was an exploitation of victims.

He said, “We were told there were about 600 bodies in the morgue and that if our association pays, the process will be done quickly. But it means families will indirectly bear the cost. Meanwhile, the land grabber who was handed over to the police has been freed. It shows there is no justice in Nigeria. When you have money, you can behave anyhow. The poor are always on the receiving end. Oluwaseyi left behind three children, aged seven, five and two.”

Owolabi Ganiu, the employer of another victim, Wale Adebayo, accused the police of monetising postmortems.

Ganiu expressed anger at the silence of both state and local governments.

“Not even a condolence visit has come. This is about human lives. We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene. Adebayo left behind a three-year-old child, and his mother-in-law even suffered a stroke after his death.”

Another bereaved father, Abiodun Temilola, who lost his son Abraham, described the process as unfair.

“They should release his body to us if they are not ready to conduct the postmortem. Abraham was a gentleman with no issues with the police. We cannot afford the amount they are asking for,” he said.

Similarly, Biliaminu Adeoye, father of Akeem Adeoye, said the widows and orphans left behind were struggling.

“Asking us for huge sums in this condition is wickedness,” he lamented.

The Chairman of the Owode-Onirin Motor Spare Parts Market, Abiodun Ahmed, urged families to be patient, saying the government would be responsible for postmortems.

“We were informed that some funds might help speed up the process, but it’s not as though the police are demanding money from us,” Ahmed clarified.

He also confirmed that the suspected land grabber had been released after instituting suits against the police, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, and the market.

He said, “We heard he was granted bail on medical grounds. But the police have since stationed officers at the market to protect traders and prevent further violence.”

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said this was the first time she was hearing about the case and would get back to our correspondent.

She had yet to do so as of press time.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, could not be reached for comment.

It was gathered that the Inspector General of Police had ordered a review of the case.

The Lagos CP, Moshood Jimoh, is also said to be determined to prosecute the suspects.

Punch



