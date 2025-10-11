Late Oba Oyekan Of Lagos Wife Dies At 93

byCKN NEWS -
0


The royal family has announced the passing of Mrs. Christine Mary-Blythe Johnson, the former wife of the late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan II. 

The late Olori peacefully transitioned in the early hours of today, October 10, 2025, at the graceful age of 93  just five days before the 70th birthday of her eldest son, Oba Mobadenle Oyekan, the Onilado of Ilado, Inagbe & Lagos.

She is survived by:

 • Miss Offiong Brodie-Mends

 • Oba Mobadenle Oyekan

 • Prince Isiola Oyekan

 • Prince Ademiju Oyekan (Retired Commissioner of Police)

 • Pastor (Prince) Adeyinka Oyekan

 • Miss Belinda Orubu

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال