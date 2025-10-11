Late Oba Oyekan Of Lagos Wife Dies At 93





The royal family has announced the passing of Mrs. Christine Mary-Blythe Johnson, the former wife of the late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan II.

The late Olori peacefully transitioned in the early hours of today, October 10, 2025, at the graceful age of 93 just five days before the 70th birthday of her eldest son, Oba Mobadenle Oyekan, the Onilado of Ilado, Inagbe & Lagos.

She is survived by:

• Miss Offiong Brodie-Mends

• Oba Mobadenle Oyekan

• Prince Isiola Oyekan

• Prince Ademiju Oyekan (Retired Commissioner of Police)

• Pastor (Prince) Adeyinka Oyekan

• Miss Belinda Orubu