Kano Football Coach Bags 8 Years For Sodomy

A Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Musa Dahuru Muhammad, on Wednesday, sentenced a football team coach, one Hayatu Muhammad, to eight years’ imprisonment without the option of a fine for committing sodomy against his minor player.

The convict, a resident of Sanka in Dala Local Government Area of the state, was found to have committed the act twice at different locations.

He initially pleaded not guilty.

However, to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, the Kano State counsel, Ibrahim Arif Garba, called five witnesses who testified against the defendant.

In his defence, the convict testified as the sole witness.

The offence contravenes Section 284 of the Penal Code Law.

Justice Dahuru, after reviewing all witness testimonies and the evidence presented during the trial, upheld that the defendant committed the offence as charged.

He sentenced him to four years for each of the two counts.

Justice Dahuru further ordered that the sentences run concurrently, beginning from the day of the judgment.







