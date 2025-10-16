Jealous Woman Killed ex’s New Girlfriend After She Blocked Her On Social Media

A jealous Queens woman flew to Florida and viciously stabbed to death her ex’s new girlfriend because she was furious the other gal had blocked her on social media, a jury ruled Tuesday.

Sakiyna Thompson, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder for stabbing Kayla Hodgson, 23, dozens of times at her apartment in South Florida in July 2022, according to NBC Miami.

Thompson, who was two months pregnant at the time of the attack, testified Monday that she blacked out only to suddenly gain consciousness and realize she had killed her romantic rival.

“I was walking in the blood,” Thompson told the court in Fort Lauderdale.

“I killed her because she took the glass from the Hookah and slashed me across my stomach,” she said, claiming she acted in self defense. “I felt like she was trying to hurt my baby.”

But prosecutors said Thompson was “jealous and insecure” about her former lover’s new girlfriend and flew to South Florida from New York a few days before the murder with the plan to confront and kill her.

The conversation turned tense after Thompson asked Hodgson to talk “woman-to-woman” at her home in the Tamarac Village Apartments.

Thompson later admitted to changing out of her bloody outfit and into the victim’s clothes, cleaning up some of the scene, and throwing evidence away.



