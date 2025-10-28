IGP Egbetokun Decorates Newly Promoted DIG , AIGs , CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, on Tuesday, 28th October 2025, decorated newly promoted Senior Police Officers with their new ranks amidst an atmosphere of celebration and pride at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.





The decoration ceremony, which reiterates the IGP’s commitment to rewarding hard work, diligence, and professionalism, saw the elevation of one Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), four Commissioners of Police (CP) to AIGs, and eleven Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCs) to substantive Commissioners of Police (CP).





Among those decorated were DIG Mohammed Dankwara, AIGs Denimen Abibo, Umar Madaki, Nkechi Eze, and Garba Nzukwen. Others include CPs Naziru Kankarofi, Nendel Gomwalk, Tijani Fatai, Aniefok Akpan, Moorkwap Dongshal, among others.





The officers are part of 923 officers who passed the rigorous and transparent promotion exercise organised by the Police Service Commission, which comprised written exams and interviews, following their recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police.





In attendance were distinguished dignitaries, including the former Governor of Plateau State and current Senator representing Plateau South, Senator Simon Lalong; the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri; the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdul-Aziz Yari; Senator (Dr.) Tony Nwoye (Anambra North); Senator Iya Abbas (Adamawa Central); and Senator Ede Dafinone (Delta Central). Also in attendance were the Minister of State for Regional Development, FCT, Hon. Alhaji Ahmadu; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda; Chairman, Board of Trustees and Founder of Al-Hikmah University, Alhaji (Chief) Dr. Abdul-Raheem Oladimeji, OFR; members of the Force Management Team, serving and retired senior police officers, as well as families and friends of the newly promoted officers.





IGP Egbetokun, in his address, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly promoted officers and charged them to uphold the highest ethical standards in the discharge of their duties, embrace community-oriented and intelligence-led policing, and deploy innovative approaches that will keep the Force ahead of emerging criminal threats.





He further urged the newly promoted officers to lead with integrity, fairness, and a renewed commitment to justice, while serving as role models for their subordinates.







