Gov Dapo Abiodun, Gbenga Daniel’s Imbroglio Shift To The Court

Courtroom tension intensified in Sagamu on Monday as former Ogun State Governor and current senator, Gbenga Daniel, presented certified building approvals in a legal face-off against the Ogun State Government over alleged illegal structures.

However, the state's legal team failed to respond on time, prompting the court to extend the interim injunction protecting Daniel’s properties from demolition until January 14, 2026.

The legal dispute, under suit number HCS/371/2025, revolves around Daniel’s properties — The Asoludero Court and Conference Hotel — which were served demolition notices by the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority in August 2025.

The government cited non-compliance with the 2022 Urban Planning Law. Daniel's team contends that the law is being applied retroactively and accuses the government of pursuing a politically motivated agenda.

In court, Daniel’s lawyers, led by A.M. Kotoye (SAN), presented documents confirming the buildings had valid approvals long before the disputed law came into effect. Kotoye criticized the government for failing to initiate settlement talks despite receiving the documents weeks earlier, saying, “A smart legal team would have invited us for settlement after seeing our papers, but they chose instead to stall proceedings.”

The state’s defence, led by R.B. Kadiri, cited the recent death of a senior lawyer, Late Ogunba (SAN), as the reason for their late response. However, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the excuse, questioning why the government did not act earlier or attempt mediation.

The judge described the delay as indicative of a lack of seriousness in pursuing a resolution and openly rebuked the defence for what appeared to be deliberate stalling tactics.

Kotoye urged the court to extend the injunction protecting Daniel’s properties, emphasizing the government's “incompetent” and “non-cooperative” stance.

The judge agreed, ruling to maintain the protection order until January 2026 when all pending applications in the case — including related suits HCS/372 and HCS/374 — will be heard.

The case follows the controversial 2023 demolition of DATKEM Plaza, owned by Daniel’s wife, which many believe was politically motivated. Critics argue that the recent moves by the government may be aimed at undermining Daniel’s influence ahead of the 2027 senatorial elections, in which he remains a strong contender.