Four Arraigned Over Murder Of Osun LG Chairman

Four suspects allegedly linked to the murder of the late Chairman of Irewole Local Government Area in Osun State, Remi Abass, were arraigned on Wednesday before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The defendants — Abubakar Kabiru (also known as Jeje, 38), Tajudeen Opeyemi (30), Akeem Agbomojo (28), and Akintoye Olayemi (40) — all from Ikire and Apomu in Osun State, were arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

They were charged with terrorism, illegal possession of firearms, and the murder of Abass, who was killed on February 17, 2024, in Ikire, Osun State.

Appearing for the prosecution, A. S. Oyeyemi, represented the Inspector General of Police, while Sunday Adebayo appeared for the defendants.

Muhydeen Adeoye held a watching brief for the nominal complainants.

The amended charge, numbered FHC/ABJ/CR/170/2025, contained three counts.

In Count One, the defendants were accused of conspiring, aiding, and instigating acts of terrorism in various towns and villages across Osun State, contrary to and punishable under Section 26(1)(2)(a)(b)(c) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Count Two alleged that the defendants conspired to illegally possess firearms and were arrested with three pump-action rifles, contrary to Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Count Three charged the defendants with the murder of Hon. Remi Abass, an offence contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap 38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their plea, Justice Abdulmalik ordered that they be remanded at the Kuje Custodial Centre and adjourned the case to December 4, 2025, for hearing, in line with the agreement of counsel on both sides.

The killing of Abass is linked to the long-standing political tension between the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State over control of local government councils.

In 2022, the then APC-led administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola conducted local government elections shortly before leaving office — polls which the PDP, then in opposition, boycotted and later challenged in court, describing them as unconstitutional.

After the PDP’s Senator Ademola Adeleke became governor, his administration dissolved the councils and appointed caretaker committees. However, in February 2025, the Court of Appeal declared that the election of the APC council chairmen and councillors was valid and ordered their reinstatement.

Following that judgment, tensions flared across several local government areas as the reinstated APC officials attempted to resume duties.

In the Irewole Local Government Area, clashes reportedly broke out between rival political supporters, leading to the death of Abass and several others.

The police subsequently launched an investigation into the violence, which resulted in the arrest and arraignment of the four defendants.

An earlier charge involving seven suspects, led by one Jide Jooda, was withdrawn by the prosecution after one of the accused died while awaiting trial.

The matter has now been adjourned to December 4, 2025.



