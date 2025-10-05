EU Election Mission Meets ADC Leadership, Calls for Urgent Reforms In Nigeria’s Electoral Process

As preparations quietly begin for the 2027 general elections, the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have jointly called for sweeping electoral reforms to correct the flaws of the 2023 polls and strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.





The EU delegation, led by Chief of Mission and Member of the European Parliament, Mr. Barry Andrews, met with the ADC leadership in Abuja as part of its post-election review of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections. The meeting focused on identifying irregularities, proposing solutions, and setting a reform agenda ahead of the next electoral cycle.





The ADC team was led by its National Chairman, Senator David Mark, accompanied by the National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.





Both parties agreed that the 2023 elections fell short of public expectations and failed to meet the minimum standards of transparency, fairness, and credibility.





The ADC expressed deep concern over what it described as the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) failure to keep its promise of real-time transmission of election results via the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal. The party argued that the discrepancies between results declared and votes cast represented a major setback for Nigeria’s democratic progress.





“The integrity of elections is the foundation of any democracy,” the ADC stated during the meeting. “What happened in 2023 must not repeat itself in 2027. Nigerians deserve a process they can trust.”





In response, Mr. Barry Andrews emphasized the EU’s continued commitment to supporting Nigeria’s democratic institutions through recommendations, technical partnerships, and advocacy for stronger electoral accountability. He noted that credible elections remain crucial for sustaining peace, good governance, and public confidence in leadership.





Both parties also underscored the need for urgent reforms in areas such as electronic transmission of results, internal party democracy, voter education, and security during elections.





The EU Mission assured that its findings and recommendations from the 2023 elections would be shared with key stakeholders, including INEC, civil society organizations, and the National Assembly, to guide policy changes before 2027.





CKNNews gathered that the meeting is part of a wider consultation between the EU delegation and major political parties aimed at ensuring that future elections in Nigeria reflect the true will of the people.







