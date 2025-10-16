DSS To Arraign Two Dismissed Officers For Fraud





The Department of State Services has stated that it will arraign two of its dismissed staff members, Barry Donald and Victor Godwin, who were arrested for allegedly engaging in fraudulent practices.





The DSS disclosed this in a statement on its verified X page on Wednesday.





It had earlier been reported that the agency issued two public warnings about the dismissed officers allegedly impersonating the agency to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.





The DSS had also warned members of the public against the activities of these officers, which the agency said involved “unscrupulous activities, including using the name of the Service to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.”