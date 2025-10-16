DSS To Arraign Two Dismissed Officers For Fraud

The Department of State Services has stated that it will arraign two of its dismissed staff members, Barry Donald and Victor Godwin, who were arrested for allegedly engaging in fraudulent practices.

The DSS disclosed this in a statement on its verified X page on Wednesday.

It had earlier been reported that the agency issued two public warnings about the dismissed officers allegedly impersonating the agency to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

The DSS had also warned members of the public against the activities of these officers, which the agency said involved “unscrupulous activities, including using the name of the Service to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.”

Giving an update on Wednesday, the DSS disclosed that the two dismissed officers had been arrested.

According to the DSS, the two dismissed officers would be arraigned in court.

The statement read, “Recall that the Department of State Services recently issued disclaimers on two dismissed personnel of the Service, Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin.

“These individuals were alleged to be cloaking under the Service to engage in fraudulent activities.

The public is hereby notified that these culprits have been apprehended and will face prosecution in accordance with the law.”

The agency also stated that it would publish the names of its dismissed employees publicly to ensure that the public is not misled by them.

“The service has further resolved to publish the names of other personnel who were dismissed in the past, to prevent citizens from falling victim to the possible criminal intent of any of these individuals,” the security agency said.

Instances of impersonation among security agencies have been a recurring issue that often undermine the integrity of affected agencies.


