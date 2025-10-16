DSS To Arraign Two Dismissed Officers For Fraud

Giving an update on Wednesday, the DSS disclosed that the two dismissed officers had been arrested.
According to the DSS, the two dismissed officers would be arraigned in court.
The statement read, “Recall that the Department of State Services recently issued disclaimers on two dismissed personnel of the Service, Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin.
“These individuals were alleged to be cloaking under the Service to engage in fraudulent activities.
The public is hereby notified that these culprits have been apprehended and will face prosecution in accordance with the law.”
The agency also stated that it would publish the names of its dismissed employees publicly to ensure that the public is not misled by them.
“The service has further resolved to publish the names of other personnel who were dismissed in the past, to prevent citizens from falling victim to the possible criminal intent of any of these individuals,” the security agency said.
Instances of impersonation among security agencies have been a recurring issue that often undermine the integrity of affected agencies.