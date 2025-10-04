Dangote Offered To Pay 5 Years Salary Of Sacked Refinery Workers Without Work

The Dangote Refinery has reportedly offered to continue paying the salaries of dismissed workers for five years, without requiring them to perform any work, citing concerns over possible sabotage if they remained within the facility.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, the offer was made during a negotiation meeting Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Federal Government.

Although government representatives expressed reservations about the financial implications of such an arrangement, the refinery maintained that it was a safer and ultimately less costly option than retaining workers it considered potentially unreliable.

However, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) rejected the proposal, instead insisting that the workers be reassigned to other divisions within the Dangote Group.

The source who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said, “Dangote offered to pay the sacked workers for five years to continue to stay in their homes, or do other things, but they will be paid every month for five years

But they will not be allowed to go near the refinery, because they are not sure of not sabotaging. So, Dangote offered to pay them without work.

“Even though the government representatives at the negotiation said that it may be too much of a burden on Dangote.

“Dangote, however, said that’s a lesser burden for him than for him to allow people who he cannot trust to be in his facility because he doesn’t want to compromise on sabotage. But PENGASSAN rejected it.”

Explaining the union’s position, PENGASSAN general secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, said the resolution eventually adopted placed priority on the welfare of the workers.

He noted that negotiations involve a process of give and take, with several options considered before arriving at a mutually acceptable compromise.

Okugbawa stressed that what mattered most was the final agreement reached, not the individual proposals put forward during the talks.

“So, the option that he wants to pay salary for five years without any work. I don’t think the option is important at the final stage. The most important thing is that what did you agree? That’s what you will do and not, what they disagree on,” he said.

Sources suggested that redeployment might not be the best option for the affected workers, as some could be posted to distant locations, potentially prompting resignations rather than acceptance of the transfers.

Okugbawa, dismissed such fears as speculative, maintaining that the employees are expected to report to their designated duty posts and continue with their work.

He likened the union’s role in the matter to mediating a dispute between a husband and wife, stressing that the objective was to broker a settlement that would enable both parties to move forward in harmony.

Okugbawa added, “Those are speculations, even if the union was not there and they transfer you, won’t you go to where you are transfered to and continue your job. I think Nigerians should look at the positive outcome of the negotiation, not the negative aspect.

What union do after mediating is go back to their house and workers and the management will continue working together.

“It’s like you try to settle a case between the husband and the wife. After settling the case between them you go back to your house and the husband and wife will live together.

“So there is no need to create enmity between them at all. We hope to have good relationship and everything with Dangote refinery in the future.

“All we are interested in is our workers’ welfare. Dangote refinery is losing no kobo and people should not think that we are interested in his business model.

The most important thing is that these people have their jobs back.”