Cement Reports 165% Surge in EPS, Reinforces Market Leadership Across Africa

Dangote Cement Plc has announced robust financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, showcasing a remarkable 164.8 per cent increase in earnings per suare (EPS), which rose from ₦16.55 to ₦43.80. This significant growth reflects the company’s strong operational performance and strategic expansion efforts.

Group revenue climbed by 23.2 per cent, reaching ₦3,154.8 billion compared to ₦2,560.6 billion in the same period of 2024. The company also recorded a 57.7 per cent rise in Group EBITDA, which grew from ₦908.7 billion to ₦1,428.2 billion. Profit after tax (PAT) surged by 166.3 per cent, from ₦279.1 billion to ₦743.3 billion.

EPS, a key indicator of profitability and shareholder value, continues to be a central metric in Dangote Cement’s financial reporting, reflecting the company’s commitment to delivering returns to investors.

A major contributor to this performance was the commissioning of a new 3Mta grinding plant in Côte d’Ivoire, which expanded Dangote Cement’s total installed capacity to 55Mta across Africa. This strategic move reinforces the company’s leadership in the continent’s cement industry and supports regional self-reliance.

Commenting on the results, Arvind Pathak, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement, stated:

“The commissioning of our 3Mta Côte d’Ivoire grinding plant marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. It strengthens our position as Africa’s leading cement producer and underscores our commitment to regional self-reliance.”

Pathak attributed the revenue growth to proactive management strategies and resilient market demand. He highlighted the success of efficiency programs and disciplined cost management, particularly in Nigeria, where a more favorable energy mix helped reduce cash costs. Exports from Nigeria increased by 23 per cent, driven by 27 clinker shipments to Ghana and Cameroon.

He also emphasized the company’s sustainability initiatives, including the phased deployment of 1,600 CNG-powered trucks aimed at reducing logistics costs and carbon emissions. Progress on the Itori Integrated Plant is also underway, expected to boost domestic capacity and open new export opportunities.

Looking ahead, Pathak added: “Our focus remains on sustaining earnings momentum, enhancing operational efficiency, and executing our long-term growth strategy. With a clear strategic direction and a strong balance sheet, Dangote Cement is well-positioned to continue delivering superior value to stakeholders.”

Earlier in the year, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, Dangote Cement reported a 17.7 per cent increase in revenue to ₦2,071.6 billion—the highest in its history. Group EBITDA rose by 41.8 per cent to ₦944.9 billion, while Nigeria operations saw an 82.4 per cent increase to ₦845.4 billion. Profits before tax jumped by 149 per cent to ₦730 billion, and PAT soared by 174.1 per cent to ₦520.5 billion.

Dangote Cement remains Africa’s largest cement producer, with a fully integrated quarry-to-customer model and a production capacity of 35.25Mta in Nigeria alone. Its facilities include: Obajana Plant (Kogi State): 16.25Mta across five lines; Ibese Plant (Ogun State); 12Mta across four lines; Gboko Plant (Benue State): 4Mta; Okpella Plant (Edo State): 3Mta

Through strategic investments, the company has eliminated Nigeria’s reliance on imported cement and transformed the country into a net exporter of cement and clinker.

Dangote Cement also operates across several African countries, including: Cameroon, Congo, Ghana, Ethiopia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire