Another 18 Nigerians , Three Chinese Rescued From Kidnappers In Kwara

In a sustained effort to eliminate bandits and other criminal elements operating in Kwara and neighboring states, on 17 October, 2025, troops of 2 Division/Sector 3 Operation FANSAN YAMA, successfully rescued 21 kidnapped victims.

The coordinated operations by troops of 12 Brigade Lokoja and 22 Armoured Brigade Ilorin, led to the rescue of the kidnapped persons who include; 14 males, 5 females, 1 infant, and 4 Chinese nationals. The victims revealed that they were abducted from different locations across Kwara and Kogi States. Followimg troops' intensified offensive, the bandits were forced to release their captives, some of whom have been with them for over 4 months

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), and Commander Sector 3 Operation FANSAN YAMA, Major General CR Nnebeife, who has been coordinating the operations ensured they were provided with necessary first aid and other relief items to assist them recover from the torture they had gone through in the hands of their abductors.

Major General Nnebeife, further sympathised with the victims, reassuring that the Division remains committed to sustaining the ongoing onslaught against all criminal elements. He stated that there will be no hiding place for bandits and other criminals within the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

The rescued victims were immediately evacuated to a military medical facility for medical attention. Most of them who were physically weak and could not walk unaided, owing to extreme exhaustion, are responding to treatment, and will be reunited with their families upon full recovery.

The GOC further appreciated the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its continuous air support throughout the operations. He also thanked other security agencies for the synergy in tackling the myriad of security challenges in the State.

In the same vein, the GOC commended the efforts of the troops and directed the Brigades to maintain the tempo of the operations towards restoring peace and security across Kwara, Kogi, and adjoining states within 2 Division AOR.







