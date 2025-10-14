Anglican Church Reacts To Allegations Made By Ex Presidential Aide Senator Babafemi Ojudu

Meanwhile this is the reaction of the Anglican Church to the allegations

According to him the action of the Parish priest led to protest by worshippers at the event, which led to their leaving the Church in droves

Babafemi Ojudu, a renowned journalist and former Special Adviser on Political Matters to late President Muhammad Buhari, has detailed how an Anglican Church at Ise Ekiti in Ekiti State turned a sombre funeral service of a trader and politician, one Kehinde Adebowale Ajifolawe, nee Olokesusi, fondly known as Kenny Ise, into a fundraising event on Friday.

RE: “THE DAY MOURNERS REBELLED IN CHURCH”

The attention of the Diocese of Ekiti (Anglican Communion) has been drawn to a publication written by Senator Babafemi Ojudu, titled “The Day Mourners Rebelled in Church,” concerning the burial service of Mrs. Kehinde Adebowale Ajifolawe (née Olokesusi) held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Oraye, Ise-Ekiti, on Friday, 3rd October, 2025.





The Diocese wishes to state clearly that the narrative, though emotionally charged, contains several inaccuracies and misrepresentations of both the facts of the event and the actions of the officiating ministers.





In line with our commitment to truth, transparency, and pastoral integrity, the matter is currently being investigated and handled directly by the Bishop of the Diocese, The Right Reverend Dr. Andrew Olusola Ajayi. Proper findings will be made, and the situation will be addressed in accordance with the rules, discipline, and engagement procedures of the Diocese of Ekiti.





*Clarifications So Far Established*





1. Age and Status of the Deceased:

The late Mrs. Ajifolawe was 60 years old, not “a woman in her fifties” as reported. She was not a financial or active member of St. Paul’s Church but was allowed burial there after much persuasion to promote peace and communal harmony.





2. *The ₦200,000 Donation* :

Contrary to claims that the Vicar rejected a donation, the children of the deceased voluntarily announced a ₦200,000 thanksgiving offering. They even pleaded passionately to be allowed to render thanksgiving after the donation.

In addition, two other individuals voluntarily joined them in making donations — a gesture that was spontaneous and heartfelt, not solicited, or coerced by the church.





3. *The Actual Cause of Tension:*

The service itself was peaceful and orderly. However, three individuals who arrived during rainfall approached the Vicar alleging that the deceased owed them ₦18.5 million and insisted that the burial should not proceed until the debt was paid. The Vicar, exercising pastoral discretion, declined their request to address the congregation.

The only disturbance occurred after the church service, at the graveside, due to this external debt dispute — not due to any conduct of the officiating minister or church officials.





4. No Fundraising or Exploitation Took Place:

The Diocese affirms that there was no fundraising exercise beyond the voluntary thanksgiving by the family and the two individuals that pledge donations. The Anglican Church has no tradition of commercializing burial services, and St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Oraye, Ise-Ekiti, followed due liturgical order throughout.





*Our Assurance*





The Diocese of Ekiti upholds the highest standards of pastoral conduct and Christian ethics. We encourage the public, the media, and the family of the deceased to remain calm and be assured that truth and justice will prevail.





The Church remains a refuge of faith and compassion — not a marketplace — and we are committed to preserving that sacred trust.





The Diocese also prays for the repose of the soul of the late Mrs. Kehinde Ajifolawe and for God’s comfort upon her family during this difficult time.





> “Let all things be done decently and in order.”

— 1 Corinthians 14:40





Signed:





Date: 13th October, 2025