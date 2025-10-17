83 Years Old Sen Mitch McConnell Seen On Video Falling Inside Senate Building

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) fell Thursday while being heckled by left-wing protesters as he was walking through a Senate office building. 

Video emerged of the longtime GOP leader falling while making his way toward the Capitol to vote. He was helped up by his security detail and a U.S. Capitol Police officer before giving a wave toward the protesters. 

He walked away under his own power toward the Capitol, reaching at times for the help of his detail.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is “fine” after he tripped and fell in a Senate building Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the former top Senate Republican told The Hill, marking the latest in a series of public falls and other health episodes for the 83-year-old.

In February, the Kentucky Republican fell on a small set of stairs as he was exiting the Senate chamber after a confirmation vote for Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee Scott Turner. 

He has also had a series of health incidents in recent years, including a pair of freezing episodes and falls. A 2023 fall left him with a concussion and a fractured rib and required him to be hospitalized. 

McConnell announced earlier this year that he will not seek reelection in 2026, bringing a close to a career spanning more than four decades in the upper chamber.

