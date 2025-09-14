Young Man Kills Rival Over Girlfriend

A young man, Tanko Sule, has been arrested by the Police in Tunga Wawa community in Kontagora over allegations he killed another young man, Nasiru Amadu, over a girl both of them were interested in.

It was learnt that Amadu named Sule as the person who attacked him before he gave up the ghost.

Sources said that on Friday night, Sule and his friends went to the deceased’s house to beat him severely until he stopped breathing.

Amadu was discovered in a critical state with blood coming out from his mouth by his mother who called for help. Neighbours rushed him to a local chemist for emergency care before taking him to Kawon Kontagora hospital where Amadu died around 10 am on Saturday.

Before giving up the ghost, Amadu identified Sule as his attacker saying that Sule had been harassing him over a girl he (Amadu) had proposed to, often insulting him for going to see the girl.

Neighbours said that Sule has been arrested by the police who are conducting further investigation.