Man's Corpse Found Inside Car Parked In Front of National Assembly Abuja

A yet to be identified male has been found dead in a car parked outside the Annex building Gate of the National Assembly, near the office of the secretary to the government of the Federation, SGF building.

The body according to a police report was found in a sleeping position at the back seat of a red Peugeot 406 with registration number BWR 577 BF.

The deceased according to the report is suspected to be a laborer at a construction site within the National Assembly.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition of the deceased, investigations are on for identification after evacuation to the mortuary.