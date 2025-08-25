UBA To Reward Customers With N150m

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the re-launch of the fifth edition of its SuperSavers Promo, a nine-month campaign aimed at rewarding customers, attracting new depositors and deepening financial inclusion across Nigeria.

The campaign, which will run from September 2025 to May 2026, will disburse N150 million in cash prizes to about 1,500 winners nationwide. It builds on the success of UBA’s Legacy Promo in 2024, which marked the bank’s 75th anniversary and rewarded thousands of customers with more than N150 million in prizes.

According to the bank, SuperSavers Season 5 is aimed at both existing and potential customers, with the overarching goal of encouraging stronger savings habits, particularly among unbanked Nigerians. The campaign is regulated by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the National Lottery Commission to ensure fairness and transparency.

To qualify, customers are required to save a minimum of N5,000 in a Bumper Account or make incremental deposits of N10,000 in other savings accounts. Dormant or inactive accounts can also be reactivated with a N10,000 deposit.

At the re-launch ceremony held at UBA’s corporate headquarters in Marina, Lagos, the Group Deputy Managing Director, Chukwuma Nweke, emphasized the critical role of savings in national development.

“Saving in the life of a nation is very important because we need to plan our lives,” Nweke said. “Savings help families and individuals plan for their children’s education, buy homes, set up businesses, and meet optimal needs in their lives. By curating different savings programs, UBA is enabling people to not only plan for their future but also stand a chance to win prizes and achieve their goals.”





He added that the initiative contributes to the wider economy. “It’s a big help to the country and the economy as well, because there’s more sustainable funding to different layers of infrastructure and loans that customers usually ask for. We welcome UBA customers and non-UBA customers to participate in this promo and save towards the goals they set for themselves.”

Explaining further, UBA’s Group Head of Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, said the promotion is primarily designed to reward loyal customers while also attracting new ones.

“First of all, the major reason we are doing this is to reward our loyal customers,” Fashola said. “These sets of customers have been with us for 75 years. We believe in them, and we think we should also show some level of support. So, our objective is to reward our loyal customers and attract new savers through this promotion.”

Fashola disclosed that the draws will be conducted live, with customers able to participate physically at UBA’s head office or virtually.

“We are going to be live, so you can watch and monitor the process. Regulators will also oversee the draws independently to ensure transparency,” he said.

Highlighting a key feature of this year’s campaign, he added: “We are also launching a new digital onboarding process, which allows customers to open accounts online in real time. You don’t have to come to a branch or see any of our staff. You can open an account wherever you are.”

UBA’s Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, described the promo as a reflection of the bank’s customer-first philosophy.

“SuperSavers Season 5 is a testament to UBA’s unwavering dedication to promoting financial discipline and rewarding loyalty. Beyond the prizes, this campaign reinforces our mission to drive financial inclusion by ensuring more Nigerians have access to sustainable banking services,” she said.

The bank said prizes will be distributed through monthly, quarterly and branch-level draws, with winners announced in live sessions. To deepen engagement, UBA will also take the campaign to markets, bus parks and universities across the country.