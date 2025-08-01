FEC Approves Policy To Regulate And Curb Incessant Strikes By Labour

In a bid to curtail incessant industrial actions by trade unions, the Federal Government has approved the National Industrial Relations Policy, NIRP, 2025, to check strikes.





This came as the government said that the contentious circular that precipitated the recent strike by health workers has been withdrawn. Meanwhile, the government will meet with the striking nurses today.





Meanwhile, Organised Labour has vowed to resist any attempt by external forces to cause disunity between the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, so as to weaken the agitation for workers’ welfare.





As the nationwide warning strike declared by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Federal Health Institutions Sector, NANNM-FHI, enters Day 3, the union has insisted that the Federal Government must act first and accede to some of its key demands.





Nurses and midwives, as well as medical doctor,s embarked on strike over poor welfare package





Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Information amd National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, explained that the new policy will regulate activities of trade unions.





He said the National Industrial Relations Policy for the country stems from the need to have a guiding policy document aimed at fostering harmonious industrial relations within the workplace for both employers and employees.





He said: “This policy is essential for regulating the conduct of the various trade unions within the industrial relations space in the country.





“This is due to frequent industrial actions over the years caused by the lack of a comprehensive national policy.

FEC looked at that and came up with approval for this policy, brought up by the Minister of Labour and Employment.





“The policy will ensure a seamless workload, promote social dialog and tripatite cooperation among government employers and workers, and also align Nigeria’s industrial relations practices with global standards, including those set by the International Labour Organisation, while underscoring the importance of maintaining industrial relations as a national priority that requires immediate and ongoing attention

“The Nigerian Government has previously enacted well-crafted laws to govern the industrial relations landscape between labour and employers, with the government serving as regulator.

“However, the implementation fell short of expectations, as many provisions in the laws are often disregarded by the parties involved, hence the (need for a comprehensive National Policy.”

Addressing the state of industrial harmony in the health sector, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Alli Pate noted concerns raised by professional groups over a recent circular by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, which has since been withdrawn. “We’re now in the process of negotiating revised allowances transparently,” he said, revealing that active discussions are ongoing with key associations, including the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA and nurses’ unions.

“Not all issues are financial; we are also resolving establishment matters like the centralisation of nurses’ postings. The government is committed to ensuring that health workers are respected and supported.”

Further negotiations with union leaders are scheduled for today, in line with President Tinubu’s directive to maintain constructive engagement for lasting peace.

We will resist govt’s attempt to divide labour

This came as the NLC condemned the persistent interference of government and security agencies in the affairs of trade unions in the country.

Speaking when he received the new leadership of the Radio, Television and Arts Workers Union, RATTAWU in his office, President of TUC, Mr. Festus Osifo, assured that the leadership of the two labour centres will work together to protect the interest of workers.

Osifo, represented by the TUC Secretary-General, Dr. Nuhu Toro, said: “The TUC believes in solidarity. We believe in collective action, and we are confident that together, we can amplify our voices and strengthen our advocacy for justice, equity and improve welfare for all workers in Nigeria.

“We are aware that sometimes management and employers try to divide our ranks, which you captured as divide and rule.

We are not also ignorant of those tactics, but I would like to assure you that together, we can surmount all of those challenges and ensure that we get value for our working people.”

Earlier at the NLC headquarters, President of the NLC, Mr. Joe Ajaero, while receiving newly-elected executives of RATTAWU in Abuja, described the situation as “unheard of” in other parts of the world where government interfere in the internal affairs of trade unions.

Ajaero, who hinted that the International Labour Organisation, ILO, is closely monitoring the Nigerian government’s interference in union activities, insisting that trade unions are independent organisations guided by their own internal rules in line with principles of the ILO which frees trade unions from government interference in their establishment, administration and activities.

Making reference to the interference of security agencies in the internal dispute within RATTAWU few months ago, Ajaero also frowned at government’s interference with the funds of Nigerian workers with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, and the National Pension Commission, PenCom.

Ajaero further condemned actions of some unionists who have formed the habit of inviting security agencies with an intent to disrupt proceedings for selfish reasons.



