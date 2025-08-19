Controversies Trail Patenity Test Results Of Nigerians

Controversy has continued to trail the latest peternity test survey report in Nigeria

Amid persistent paternity crisis and deepening trust issues within Nigerian families, a new report by Smart DNA Nigeria has revealed that one in every four paternity tests conducted in the country still returns a negative result.

In its 2025 Annual DNA Testing Report, released this week, the Lagos-based genetic testing company disclosed that 25 per cent of paternity tests conducted between July 2024 and June 2025 showed that the presumed fathers were not biologically related to the children in question.

Although slightly lower than 2024’s 27 per cent, the figure highlights what the firm calls a “worrying and consistent trend.”

The Operations Manager at Smart DNA, Elizabeth Digia, who gave details on the report, said: “These findings are not just about science; they tell us something profound about trust, relationships, and the legal and economic realities of Nigerian families today.

“Our role is to provide certainty through accurate testing while encouraging sensitive handling of the life-changing information our clients receive.”

The report noted that firstborn children, especially sons, were significantly more likely to have negative paternity test results, with firstborn boys recording a staggering 64 per cent exclusion rate, far higher than later-born siblings.

It also revealed that immigration-related DNA testing surged to 13.1 per cent of all tests, a direct result of Nigeria’s escalating emigration wave, popularly dubbed the “Japa” phenomenon. This marks a sharp increase from previous years as more families seek documentation for foreign relocation.

“Many of our clients are dual-citizenship families processing DNA documentation for children, often as part of long-term emigration plans,” the report noted.

Another key finding was that 88.2 per cent of all paternity tests were initiated by men, with only 11.8 per cent coming from women. Older men, particularly those aged 41 and above, accounted for nearly half (45.5 per cent) of all tests, suggesting financial stability plays a major role in initiating paternity verification.

Children between the ages of zero and five made up the majority of those tested, at 58.6 per cent, up from 54 per cent in the previous year.

According to analysts, this shows a growing trend of parents seeking early clarity to avoid future complications.

While Lagos State still accounts for the bulk of DNA testing (69 per cent), the report shows a shift in demand from the Mainland to the Island. Lekki (20.3 percent), Yaba (15.8 percent), Ajah and Ikorodu (10.5 percent each), and Surulere and Ikeja (9 percent each) ranked as top testing hubs.

Ethnic distribution of clients showed a continued dominance by Yoruba families (53 percent), followed by Igbo (31.3 percent).

Hausa participation remained minimal at 1.2 per cent, suggesting significant cultural differences in attitudes toward paternity testing.

A vast majority—83.7 per cent—of DNA tests were done for “peace of mind” rather than legal requirements, with court-mandated tests accounting for just 1.4 per cent. The gender of tested children also revealed cultural leanings: 53.8 per cent were male, pointing to continued emphasis on verifying male lineage for reasons possibly linked to inheritance and family name preservation.

Digia said: “We’re seeing more people come forward with doubts they’ve harboured for years,” said. “Some of these cases involve emotional trauma and even financial exploitation. A policy framework is overdue.

“Our figures reflect those who already had reason to question paternity, and as such, the results should not be extrapolated to all Nigerian families.”







