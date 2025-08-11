Breaking: ‘Unruly’ Passenger On Ibom Air Flight Charged To Court, Remanded In Kirikiri Prison

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Comfort Emmanson, the passenger who assaulted airline officials on an Ibom Air flight inbound Lagos from Uyo, has reportedly been charged to court.

Tunde Moshood, the special adviser on media and communications to the minister of aviation and aerospace development, said Emmanson is remanded in Kirikiri correctional facility.

Moshood spoke in a post on X on Monday — shortly after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said enforcement action will soon become more frequent in Nigerian airports as unruly conduct by passengers becomes rampant.

“The more reason the flying public should be more careful, the unruly passenger on Uyo-Lagos bound Ibom Air, Miss Comfort Emmanson has been charged to court and she’s now cooling off in Kirikiri,” Moshood said.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال