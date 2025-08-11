Breaking: ‘Unruly’ Passenger On Ibom Air Flight Charged To Court, Remanded In Kirikiri Prison

Comfort Emmanson, the passenger who assaulted airline officials on an Ibom Air flight inbound Lagos from Uyo, has reportedly been charged to court.

Tunde Moshood, the special adviser on media and communications to the minister of aviation and aerospace development, said Emmanson is remanded in Kirikiri correctional facility.

Moshood spoke in a post on X on Monday — shortly after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said enforcement action will soon become more frequent in Nigerian airports as unruly conduct by passengers becomes rampant.

“The more reason the flying public should be more careful, the unruly passenger on Uyo-Lagos bound Ibom Air, Miss Comfort Emmanson has been charged to court and she’s now cooling off in Kirikiri,” Moshood said.