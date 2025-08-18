84th Birthday Anniversary: Goodluck Jonathan Visits IBB

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan extolled the virtues of the ex-military leader, describing him as one of Nigeria’s finest and most committed leaders.

Jonathan made the remarks yesterday in Minna, Niger State, during a visit to Babangida’s residence to celebrate his 84th birthday.

Speaking with journalists after the visit, Jonathan said General Babangida’s contributions to national unity and governance have left a lasting legacy.

“Since Nigeria’s independence, the country has produced a number of leaders, but General Babangida stands out as a committed leader who wants the best for the nation,” Jonathan said.

He praised IBB’s leadership style, noting that his efforts during his time in office demonstrated a deep commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“He did his best as a military head of state, and that is why his house has become like a Mecca – where people from all walks of life come to visit him regularly,” the former president added.

Similarly, National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has described the ex-military leader as a moral compass in global public discourse and an elder statesman, who led Nigeria with patriotism and commitment.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Paul Mumeh in Abuja, yesterday, the ADC chairman, in his tribute to General Babangida, further described him as a patriot who believes firmly in the sanctity of one united and indivisible Nigeria.

“Today is not merely to mark the passage of time, but to celebrate the extraordinary life of a soldier, a patriot, and a statesman who, at 84, stands as a living monument to courage, service, and honour,” he said.



