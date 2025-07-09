Nigerian Diplomats React To USA Three Months Visa Policy

Former Nigerian High Commissioner to Botswana and former Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium Prof. Alaba Ogunsanwo and former Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, said the United States as a sovereign nation has acted within its rights on the new visa policies to Nigerians

According to them, reciprocity is a major hall-mark of International Relations.

Ambassador Ogunsanwo said: “When it comes to matters relating to visa, passport and things like that, these decisions are taken in the best interest of the country making the statements. If the affected country is not happy about it, let them reciprocate

“It is as straightforward as that. There’s nothing more to say. No action.”

On whether Nigeria can take action on the issue, he said: “It doesn’t require reciprocity. If what you have said is true, then it’s not a question of asking for reciprocity.”

Soremekun, a Senior Fulbright Research Scholar and Rockefeller Fellow, said: “This new U.S. Visa policy towards Nigeria is clearly restrictive as regards the travelling aspirations of Nigerians to that country.

“If it is grounded in the principle of reciprocity towards Nigeria, the United States as a sovereign nation has acted within its rights. For reciprocity is a major hallmark of International Relations.

“But even then, the new visa policy does not take due cognisance of Nigeria’s contributions to the quality of life in the United States. These contributions can be located in the invisible and invincible domains.

“On this note, it is hardly appreciated by Washington that seven out of every 10 black doctors in the United States are Nigerians. Many of these Nigerian doctors are even working in under-served areas of the United States.

“Equally important is the fact that Nigerians can also be found working on U.S space and nuclear projects. Apparently, the policy community in Washington has not factored these critical issues into its policy calculations.

The refusal to do this is not really a lapse on the part of Washington. Nigeria is partly to blame for what can be called this selective amnesia.

More often than not, Abuja has not been able to bring up this card in our discussions with Washington. Indeed chances are that our policy-makers even know next to nothing about this variable in Nigeria-U.S. relations.

“The folks in charge of our Diaspora policy hardly focus on this critical dimension of Washington-Abuja relations. If this is effectively done, Washington may begin to reset its relations with Abuja.

For all said and done, despite the largely asymmetrical relationship between Nigeria and the United States, elements of symbiosis can be discerned. It is time for Abuja to press this variable into the equation of Nigeria-United States Relations.”