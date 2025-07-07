I'll Run For President In 2027 Not As Atiku’s Vice..Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has confirmed he will run for president in 2027, dismissing speculation that he may become the running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.





Obi stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, aired on Sunday.





“I’m going to contest for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I believe I am qualified for it,” Obi said.

Responding to rumours that he may pair up with Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party, Obi said, “This is not in play; nobody has ever discussed that. People assume so many things. Nobody has ever discussed with me whether I am going to be A or B or C.”

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, also reaffirmed his loyalty to the Labour Party, saying he remains a vibrant member.

However, he noted that he is also involved in a broader opposition coalition, including the African Democratic Congress, aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

“I am part of the coalition which will be able to produce a president with the capacity and compassion to save this country,” he said.



