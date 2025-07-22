IGP Egbetokun Meets With Protesting Retired Officers At Force Headquarters

In fulfillment of his earlier promise, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has arrived at the Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he is currently addressing retired police officers who gathered peacefully to express their concerns over retirement benefits. 

The IGP’s presence is a demonstration of the Police leadership's commitment to listening to the plight of the retirees and ensuring their voices are heard in a dignified and constructive manner. 

The engagement is ongoing in a calm and orderly atmosphere, attended only by the genuine retirees who chose the path of dialogue.

More details later 

