FG Postpones Opening Of Recruitment Portal For Immigration, Civil Defence, Prisons , Fire Service





The Federal Government has announced the temporary suspension of the recruitment application portal for Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS,), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) and the Federal Fire Service (FFS.).

The government said the portal will be accessible on Monday July 21, 2025.

The government had earlier announced that the portal would open on Monday, July 14.

According to a statement by the Secretary of the Board of the para-military agencies, Maj General Abdulmalik Jibrin, the suspension affects the portal the portal ,

https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng



which is dedicated to recruitment into the paramilitary agencies under the CDCFIB.

The government assured applicants that the decision to suspend the exercise is aimed at guaranteeing a smooth, transparent, and fair recruitment process.

The government appreciated the interest shown by young Nigerians in serving the country through the agencies.



